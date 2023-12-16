Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage with pond on the site in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with pond on the site
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
€200,308
Properties features in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
