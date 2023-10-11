Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pieliscanski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pielisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pielisca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom apartment, ag. Pelische, st. Pervomaiskaya, 1984, 2/2 brick, 72.5 / 68.9 / 45.8 / …
€17,446
3 room apartment in Pielisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pielisca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Pelische, st. May Day, 1971.p., 1/3 brick, 81.4 / 70.0 / 51.1 / 6…
€18,860
2 room apartment in Pielisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pielisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Pelishche 1937052-room apartment, a…
€17,446
2 room apartment in Pielisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pielisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Pelishche 1725202-room apartment, a…
€13,674
2 room apartment in Pielisca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pielisca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yes. Pelic, st. 1. May 1955.p. 2/3 brick, 43.5 / 42.7 / 27.1 / 5.7, sep…
€18,860

Properties features in Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir