Pool Residential properties for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
Price on request
Premium-class manor house for sale 100% readiness with auxiliary buildings. Located in the p…
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
€ 410,255
For sale & nbsp; home & nbsp; premium & nbsp; 100 % readiness & nbsp; with auxiliary & nbsp;…

