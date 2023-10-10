Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cottages
5
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Modern comfortable residential building for sale in the village. Jubniki of the Minsk region…
€453,743

Properties features in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir