Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 38,290
The apartment is fully ready for repair.. Dismantling and removal of construction waste. The…
5 room apartment in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 198 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,840
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
5 room apartment in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 196 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 163,190
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
2 room apartment in Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,729
One bedroom apartment in the center of landscaped ag. Petritki! Address: Petrishki, st. Sunn…
1 room apartment in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 30,997
Apartment from the first owner. Cozy, well-fed. The suburbs of Minsk are 25 minutes on the (…
Apartment in Pyatryshki, Belarus
Apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
63 m²
€ 33,732
For sale half a house in the village of Petrishki with a plot of 6 acres near the train stat…
3 room apartment in Pyatryshki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 33,732
Three-room apartment for sale with a plot of 6 acres in a blocked semi-detached residential …
Apartment in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 27,259
2 room apartment in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,011
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in. Zaslavl on the street. Soviet. House 1979, brick in the cen…
2 room apartment in Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 35,555

Properties features in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir