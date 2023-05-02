Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 properties total found
2 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 38,290
The apartment is fully ready for repair.. Dismantling and removal of construction waste. The…
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
198 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 135,840
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
196 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 163,190
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
2 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 32,729
One bedroom apartment in the center of landscaped ag. Petritki! Address: Petrishki, st. Sunn…
1 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 30,997
Apartment from the first owner. Cozy, well-fed. The suburbs of Minsk are 25 minutes on the (…
Apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
63 m²
€ 33,732
For sale half a house in the village of Petrishki with a plot of 6 acres near the train stat…
3 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 33,732
Three-room apartment for sale with a plot of 6 acres in a blocked semi-detached residential …
Apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 27,259
2 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,011
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in. Zaslavl on the street. Soviet. House 1979, brick in the cen…
2 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 35,555
