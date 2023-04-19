Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Slonim District
  5. Paulauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 16,019
Housein Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 7,506
Housein Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paulauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 7,613
House for sale in d. Shundra of the Sloanimsky district. Forest nearby, river after garden, …

