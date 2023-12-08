Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room house with garage in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house with garage
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-story brick house is for sale, located in the village of Gribachi, Mogilev district (S…
€18,525
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский
Cottage 5 rooms in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage 5 rooms
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
€138,846
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

