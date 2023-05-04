Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Mahilyow Region
Mogilev District
Paskauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 51,225
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The house is surrendered, rea…
House
Orsha, Belarus
170 m²
Price on request
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 23,038
Logged cozy house 40 km from Minsk in Molodechno Address: d. Sychevichi 武utny log house - Y…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 49,689
For sale one bedroom apartment near the metro & quot; Grushevka & quot;. The rooms are separ…
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 17,617
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/25 Floor
€ 76,070
We invite you to shop at & laquo; New York & raquo ; The house has already been commissioned…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
5/25 Floor
€ 133,361
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Comprehensive support for the purchase of an apartment in a n…
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 47,792
On sale is a spacious 2 - bedroom apartment on the street. Bolshaya Troitskaya.The apartment…
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 34,331
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 60,531
2 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
78 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 16,172
One bedroom apartment in a log house Address: ah. Pravdinsky, Zelenaya St. 武 room apartment…
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 7,228
All questions by phone
