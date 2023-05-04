Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Paskauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 51,225
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The house is surrendered, rea…
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
170 m²
Price on request
House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 23,038
Logged cozy house 40 km from Minsk in Molodechno Address: d. Sychevichi 武utny log house - Y…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 49,689
For sale one bedroom apartment near the metro & quot; Grushevka & quot;. The rooms are separ…
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 24 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,617
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/25 Floor
€ 76,070
We invite you to shop at & laquo; New York & raquo ; The house has already been commissioned…
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 5/25 Floor
€ 133,361
  & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Comprehensive support for the purchase of an apartment in a n…
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 47,792
On sale is a spacious 2 - bedroom apartment on the street. Bolshaya Troitskaya.The apartment…
2 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 34,331
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,531
2 room apartment in Praudzinski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Praudzinski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,172
One bedroom apartment in a log house Address: ah. Pravdinsky, Zelenaya St. 武 room apartment…
House in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 7,228
All questions by phone

