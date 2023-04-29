Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,213,245
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 40,442
s / t Kupalinskoye. Near d. Borovtsy and d. Chertyazh Borovlyansky s / s House with all amen…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
294 m²
€ 260,623
URGENT! 10 minutes drive to pr. Winners.& nbsp; One of the best places in Semkovo & nbsp; wi…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
€ 426,883
House for sale in a picturesque place (next to the Zaslavl reservoir) House for sale in a pi…

