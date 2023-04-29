Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 251,636
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
418 m²
€ 943,635
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
295 m²
€ 85,377
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
182 m²
€ 116,831
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 143,792
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
265 m²
€ 157,273
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ) in the Scandinavian style in one of t…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,213,245
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 115,932
Cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk. 4 km from MKAD in the Madel direction. Address: Mins…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
193 m²
€ 305,558
For sale a spacious cottage with a terrace in ag. Semkovo 5.8 km. from MKAD! Molodechno dire…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
492 m²
€ 278,597
Sale of a cottage located at d. Laporovichi st. Central d. 97 B. The total area of SNB is 49…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
204 m²
€ 287,584
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Chale" on the banks of the "Vyach …
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 58,865
House for sale ( canned building 66% readiness ) in the village of Rakhmanki. Myadel directi…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
199 m²
€ 152,779
For sale a two-level cottage in a modern style within walking distance of the Minsk Sea. The…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 49,339
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 444,857
Cottage in Cnianka, Belarus
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
570 m²
€ 256,130
Cottage in Cnianka, Belarus
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
193 m²
€ 205,694
Cottage in Visniouka, Belarus
Cottage
Visniouka, Belarus
387 m²
€ 197,714
Cottage 2015 built. The total area is 387.2 m2, with 5 living rooms. Wall material – gas sil…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
492 m²
€ 853,765
For sale modern house in Semkovo. The architectural solution and the layout are thought thro…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 206,701
A comfortable cottage for sale in ST Scientist ( 12 km from MKAD )! The house is located in …
Cottage in Visniouka, Belarus
Cottage
Visniouka, Belarus
432 m²
€ 287,584
Cottage for sale. Cherry & nbsp; ( 11 km from MKAD ) . & nbsp; Repair, furniture, appliances…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 69,155
For sale 2-storey cottage in the Minsk region of the village of Semkov Gorodok, Sadovaya St.…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
283 m²
€ 178,841
I will sell an elegant plot with a house in a cabin building 10 km from MKAD 1 km from the M…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
294 m²
€ 260,623
URGENT! 10 minutes drive to pr. Winners.& nbsp; One of the best places in Semkovo & nbsp; wi…
Cottage in Balshavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balshavik, Belarus
173 m²
€ 160,867
An excellent cottage in the agricultural town of Bolshevik is the nearest suburb & nbsp; Min…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
350 m²
€ 206,701
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
316 m²
€ 115,932
For sale cottage 10 km from MKAD, ag. Semkovo. Cottage 2009 built, for clean decoration, a p…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
€ 426,883
House for sale in a picturesque place (next to the Zaslavl reservoir) House for sale in a pi…

Properties features in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir