Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 251,636
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
418 m²
€ 943,635
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
295 m²
€ 85,377
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
182 m²
€ 116,831
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 143,792
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
265 m²
€ 157,273
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ) in the Scandinavian style in one of t…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,213,245
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 115,932
Cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk. 4 km from MKAD in the Madel direction. Address: Mins…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
193 m²
€ 305,558
For sale a spacious cottage with a terrace in ag. Semkovo 5.8 km. from MKAD! Molodechno dire…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
492 m²
€ 278,597
Sale of a cottage located at d. Laporovichi st. Central d. 97 B. The total area of SNB is 49…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
204 m²
€ 287,584
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Chale" on the banks of the "Vyach …
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 58,865
House for sale ( canned building 66% readiness ) in the village of Rakhmanki. Myadel directi…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
199 m²
€ 152,779
For sale a two-level cottage in a modern style within walking distance of the Minsk Sea. The…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 49,339
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 444,857
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
570 m²
€ 256,130
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
193 m²
€ 205,694
Cottage
Visniouka, Belarus
387 m²
€ 197,714
Cottage 2015 built. The total area is 387.2 m2, with 5 living rooms. Wall material – gas sil…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
492 m²
€ 853,765
For sale modern house in Semkovo. The architectural solution and the layout are thought thro…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 206,701
A comfortable cottage for sale in ST Scientist ( 12 km from MKAD )! The house is located in …
Cottage
Visniouka, Belarus
432 m²
€ 287,584
Cottage for sale. Cherry & nbsp; ( 11 km from MKAD ) . & nbsp; Repair, furniture, appliances…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 69,155
For sale 2-storey cottage in the Minsk region of the village of Semkov Gorodok, Sadovaya St.…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
283 m²
€ 178,841
I will sell an elegant plot with a house in a cabin building 10 km from MKAD 1 km from the M…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
294 m²
€ 260,623
URGENT! 10 minutes drive to pr. Winners.& nbsp; One of the best places in Semkovo & nbsp; wi…
Cottage
Balshavik, Belarus
173 m²
€ 160,867
An excellent cottage in the agricultural town of Bolshevik is the nearest suburb & nbsp; Min…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
350 m²
€ 206,701
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
316 m²
€ 115,932
For sale cottage 10 km from MKAD, ag. Semkovo. Cottage 2009 built, for clean decoration, a p…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
€ 426,883
House for sale in a picturesque place (next to the Zaslavl reservoir) House for sale in a pi…
Properties features in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map