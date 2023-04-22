Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Palykavicki sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
420 m²
€ 135,178
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 131,573
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 99,130
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
208 m²
€ 83,810

Properties features in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir