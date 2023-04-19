Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Pakaliubicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Pakaliubicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Pakaliubicy, Belarus
House
Pakaliubicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 17,392
A house with a good plot in the agro-town Pokolyuichi ( 3 km from Gomel ), the most ideal op…
Housein Lapacina, Belarus
House
Lapacina, Belarus
113 m²
€ 57,668
Cottagein Pakaliubicy, Belarus
Cottage
Pakaliubicy, Belarus
220 m²
€ 131,812
Spacious & nbsp; two-story & nbsp; cottage & nbsp; in Pocolye & nbsp; on the street Serkova …

