  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Padlabienski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Racicy, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Racicy, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Cozy house in the Scandinavian style with a large plot of land in Ratichi's ag. Location: We…
€47,170

