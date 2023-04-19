Belarus
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Baranavichy District
Padhornauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Padhornauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 70,159
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new building Together with your place in Parking, this apa…
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 71,525
Minsk, Rafiyeva St., 94 1992 p. Area on SNB – 86.8 sq.m. ( Total area of 81.8 sq.m., living …
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 32,346
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment on Graevka ( st. Krasnogvardeiskaya )! Area: total 54.4, …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,829
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
8/22 Floor
€ 84,555
Atmospheric apartment in an environmentally friendly m / district "Lebyazhy"!. The layout is…
1 room apartment
maculiscy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 25,709
Take a good and affordable home in the LCD & laquo; False Land & raquo;. Deadline & ndash; N…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 6,834
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 32,801
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Marjina Gorka, direction Pukhovichi, 51 km from MKAD. …
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 45,102
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/25 Floor
€ 80,136
Apartment in the house « Istanbul » in the residential quarter « Southern Europe ». HOUSE OF…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
10/12 Floor
€ 59,225
SNB 44.3 sq.m. GENERAL 41.4 sq. M. LIVE 18.7 sq. KITCHEN 10.3 sq.m. A house of silicate…
House
Minsk, Belarus
140 m²
€ 118,450
For sale spacious house on the street. Stepyanskaya. Urgent. Without toga.For sale spacious …
Properties features in Padhornauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
