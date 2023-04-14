Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Orsha
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Orsha, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
256 m²
€ 108,578
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
128 m²
€ 135,723
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
306 m²
€ 316,686

Properties features in Orsha, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir