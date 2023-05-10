Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
12
Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 256 m²
€ 109,442
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
€ 136,803
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
€ 319,207

Properties features in Orsha District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir