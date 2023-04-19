Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Braslaw District
  5. Opsauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Housein Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 24,257
Dachi in the territory of the National Park of Braslav Lakes.  On a plot of 0.8 hectare…

Properties features in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

