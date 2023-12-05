Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Oktyabrskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Oktyabrskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with furniture, with garden in Proskurni, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden
Proskurni, Belarus
Area 80 m²
€16,097
Leave a request
Cottage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
€91,890
Leave a request

Properties features in Oktyabrskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir