Apartments for sale in Nyasvizh, Belarus

  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Nesvizh District
  5. Nyasvizh
  6. Apartments for sale

3 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,538
Cozy two-room apartment with a separate entrance in Nesvizh! Address: g. Nesvizh, st. Slutsk…
1 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,024
One-room apartment for sale in the center of. Nesvizh. The apartment is ready for living. In…
4 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
4 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 253 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 81,017
COTTES in. NESVIZH g. Nesvizh is a historical and cultural city in 86 km. from. Minsk with m…
