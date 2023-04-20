Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,357
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 46,469
1-room apartment of Goretsky St., 67 ( Sukharevo ) The apartment is located on the 7/9th flo…
Cottagein Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
740 m²
Price on request
Manorings are better, they are worse, but unique. The proposed manor is unique. Located in t…
Housein Vileyka District, Belarus
House
Vileyka District, Belarus
184 m²
€ 141,229
House & ndash; fairy tale. On the shore of the Vileysky reservoir, in the most picturesque p…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/25 Floor
Price on request
Housein Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 14,487
Sale of cottages in the Brest region, Radvanich direction 210557 Garden house in the Brest d…
2 room apartmentin Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,868
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 26,332
Housein Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 83,826
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 34,897
Housein Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,779
For sale is in a picturesque place in ST « Priovy-1 » ( pos. Shoregova ). What could be bett…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 108,883
For sale modern, cozy and bright apartment in the center of Minsk! House of greater comfort.…

Properties features in Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

