Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Niomanski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 10,893
A solid house for sale in the village. Brody 1. Minsk region, Uzden district, 61 km from MKA…

Properties features in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir