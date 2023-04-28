Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Niemanicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 21,665

Properties features in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir