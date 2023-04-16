Show property on map Show properties list
11 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,205
For sale a strong house near the river! Address: p. Gorodishche, st. Embankment. 武 回 house…
2 room apartmentin Nieharelaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Nieharelaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,752
For sale one bedroom apartment! Address: ah. Unsurely, st. Lenin, d. 103. ➜ A spacious apart…
3 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,522
3 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 35,124
Cozy apartment for sale in the village of Energetikov. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, s…
2 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,919
2 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,304
One bedroom apartment with good repairs from & nbsp; in 2020. On the floors of linoleum, han…
Apartmentin Harbuzy, Belarus
Apartment
Harbuzy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 31,071
Half house for sale with independent entrance in the town of Garbuzy, Dzerzhinsky district. …
3 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,161
For sale spacious 3-room apartment! Address: Dzerzhinsky district, p. Energetikov, st. Oleg …
Apartmentin Rudnia, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnia, Belarus
79 m²
€ 15,310
3 room apartmentin Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,137
For sale 3-room two-level apartment! Address: Dzerzhinsky district, p. Energetikov, st. Suvo…
2 room apartmentin Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 14,770
Two-bedroom apartment in a single-storey apartment building. Town 1/1 & nbsp; storey log hou…

