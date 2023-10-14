Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Niasvizski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture in Rudauka, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture
Rudauka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
Three bedroom apartment in Nesvizh, d. Blast. Address: g. Nesvizh, d. Rudavka, st. Leninskay…
€30,916

Properties features in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir