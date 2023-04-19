Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Nesvizh District
  5. Niasvizski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Zaazierje, Belarus
House
Zaazierje, Belarus
138 m²
€ 64,991
Housein Rudauka, Belarus
House
Rudauka, Belarus
27 m²
€ 6,408
House for sale in the village of Rudavka, Nesvizhsky s / s, 109 km from MKAD in the Brest di…

Properties features in Niasvizski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir