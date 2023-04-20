Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Navazasimavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Navazasimavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Novyja Zasimavicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Novyja Zasimavicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 5,194
Lot 6426. We offer to buy an apartment in the Pruzansky district. Panel house. Good division…

Properties features in Navazasimavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir