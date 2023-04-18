Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
156 m²
€ 36,406
House for sale ( canned building ), 60 km from. Minsk, the picturesque village of Mikhailovo…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 21,849
A wonderful house for sale 60 km from Minsk ( 18 km from Maryina Hill ). Minsk region, Pukho…
Housein Hareliec, Belarus
House
Hareliec, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,461
The village of Gorelets is located 86 km from Minsk. A calm good place. From the track and c…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 36,324
House for sale ( incomplete canned building ) in the very center of Belarus - 65 km. from Mi…

Properties features in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir