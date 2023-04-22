Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Navapolski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus

15 properties total found
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 9,913
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 7,209
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 63,083
Look what a wonderful new two-level house is for sale near the Bird River!  The house i…
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 32,893
The residential building is located in a village located on the banks of the winding river B…
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 108,142
Sale of a residential building in the area of the complex « Dudutki ». Village Greben Minsk …
Cottage in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 179,336
For sale cottage in a suburb of Minsk. Address: Pukhovichi district, Novopolsky s / s, d. Th…
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 44,609
Two houses for sale on a plot in the village. Makhovka, Pukhovichi district, Slutsk directio…
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
205 m²
€ 162,213
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 53,981
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 13,338
Great land for sale! 15 acres and a residential building in the village of Osoka Pukhovichi …
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 27,036
Urgent sale in connection with relocation. Excellent, new home in a quiet, picturesque place…
House in Navapolle, Belarus
House
Navapolle, Belarus
70 m²
€ 20,727
House for sale in a picturesque place!! The house is located in the center of the village. S…
House in Aziarycyna, Belarus
House
Aziarycyna, Belarus
80 m²
€ 58,577
For sale a comfortable house on 25 acres of land! Pukhovichi direction! 31.2 km. from MKAD! …
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 97,328
For sale two houses on a plot with a lake in Dudichi (Dudutki) 1 level, walls - log, roof - …
House in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
Price on request
I will For Sale to the house and of. Pukhovichsky district Lenin and and Pukhovichskoye e.g…

Properties features in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir