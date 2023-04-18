Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Navamysski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartmentin Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 23,708
Sale of part of the house in the status of an apartment in d. Priozernaya. * Area: total – 7…

Properties features in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir