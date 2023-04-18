Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Navamysski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Apartmentin Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 23,708
Sale of part of the house in the status of an apartment in d. Priozernaya. * Area: total – 7…
Housein Ciesaulie, Belarus
House
Ciesaulie, Belarus
36 m²
€ 5,858
!On sale is a house with a large plot! * Area: total – 36 sq.m., residential – 26.4 sq.m.; *…
Housein Novaja Mys, Belarus
House
Novaja Mys, Belarus
103 m²
€ 53,091
House for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) with 15 acre parcel ( private collection ), …

