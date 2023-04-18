Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Navahrudak District

Residential properties for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

Navahrudak
4
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet
1
5 properties total found
Housein Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
114 m²
€ 36,614
House for sale in Novogrudok on Dzerzhinsky St. ( dog. 58/2 ) -2021 year of construction -st…
3 room apartmentin Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,278
Housein Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 14,188
For sale wooden house with a plot of 0.49 ha 7 km from Novogrudka to ag. Koshelevo, by car 5…
3 room apartmentin Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 41,191
  The apartment has very good energy and a very sweet interior, which was created with …
Housein Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
104 m²
€ 53,091
One-story, bright, cozy house for sale in. Novogrudka ( dog. 107/2 ). The site is completely…

