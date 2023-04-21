Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Navadvorski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Cottage
Novy Dvor, Belarus
160 m²
€ 113,877
Cottage in Jeĺnica, Belarus
Cottage
Jeĺnica, Belarus
291 m²
€ 95,642

Properties features in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir