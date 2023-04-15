Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Navadvorski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Hatava
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,177
1-room apartment 3 km from Minsk, 1st floor of a brick house in a 5-storey building, all the…
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 50,435
Clean entrance and good, calm neighbors! Neat and landscaped courtyard, the great presence o…
4 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 52,596
Sale of 4-room apartment ag. Gatovo, st. Metallurgical d.22 The total area of the apartment …
3 room apartmentin Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 77,903
Only for you!!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very warm 3-room apartment in a new b…
3 room apartmentin Novy Dvor, Belarus
3 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,230
Two bedroom apartment with good repairs, built-in furniture, modern tiles in the bathrooms. …
3 room apartmentin Jeĺnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jeĺnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 49,804
5 room apartmentin Jeĺnica, Belarus
5 room apartment
Jeĺnica, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 228 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 108,065
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,826
2 room apartmentin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 30,441
Apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
Apartment
Hatava, Belarus
84 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 13,509
1 room apartmentin Jeĺnica, Belarus
1 room apartment
Jeĺnica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 27,918
2 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
Price on request
Almost Minsk! 10 minutes by car and you are - in the city. Excellent transport links to Mins…
4 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,444
2 room apartmentin Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 87 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,025
2 room apartmentin Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 26,028
Sale of a 2-room apartment, the village of Bolshoi Trostenets, Minsk district, Mogilev, for …

Properties features in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

