Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Naracki sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For Sale The author's unique suburban house with 100% willingness to furniture on the first …
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…

Properties features in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir