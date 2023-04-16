Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Naracki sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
Cottagein Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
260 m²
€ 139,608
I will sell a cottage near Lake Naroch d. Meadelskoye logs for example 115 km from MKAD and …
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
260 m²
€ 139,608
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
608 m²
€ 260,302
Cottage with national flavor in the Narochansky reserve!  The village of Pasynka is loc…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 175,636
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
217 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For Sale The author's unique suburban house with 100% willingness to furniture on the first …
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale Author's unique Suburban House of premium 100% readiness with furniture in the firs…
Cottagein Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 445,846
For sale & nbsp; manor on the shore of the lake. Naroch This area is in the most beautiful p…

