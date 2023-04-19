Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Hantsavichy District
  5. Nacki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Laktysy, Belarus
House
Laktysy, Belarus
78 m²
€ 5,922
House for sale with a plot of 25 acres Address: d. Loktyshi, st. P. Zuykevich   武 An …
Housein Laktysy, Belarus
House
Laktysy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 2,096
Lot 6870. On sale is a house in the village of Nachsky s / s, on the left bank of the Lan Ri…

Properties features in Nacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir