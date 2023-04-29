Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Myory District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Myory District, Belarus

Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
3
Mikalajouski sielski Saviet
1
Myory
1
Povyatskiy selskiy Sovet
1
6 properties total found
House in Povyatskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Povyatskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 34,151
House in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 12,582
     Exclusive offer! Take a closer look before it's too late!
House in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 35,948
Cottage in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
664 m²
€ 287,584
House in Mikalajouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 31,455
Full village house for year-round living with improved comfort. Stink after internal overhau…
Cottage in Myory, Belarus
Cottage
Myory, Belarus
197 m²
€ 98,857
An excellent cottage for sale in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus in. Myora. Th…

