Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Myory District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Myory District, Belarus

Myory
1
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
664 m²
€ 287,584
Cottage in Myory, Belarus
Cottage
Myory, Belarus
197 m²
€ 98,857
An excellent cottage for sale in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus in. Myora. Th…

Properties features in Myory District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir