Apartments for sale in Myadzyel, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,292
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the city of Myadel, st. September 17, d 8. Building a house …
3 room apartmentin Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,461
For sale 3 bedroom apartment & nbsp; Madel, st. September 17th, d 19. Building a house in 19…
