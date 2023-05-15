Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest District
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
58 m²
2/25
€ 55,744
%%% & nbsp; BITCH FOR 130 euros per square meter.m.!& nbsp;%%%! Find out your personal disco…
0
0
Recommend
0
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 22,574
0
0
Recommend
0
House
Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 32,710
Residential to in Kamenetsk district. 1 floor. Total SNB - 73.9 sq.m, total. - 67.0 sq.m., l…
0
0
Recommend
0
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2
104 m²
2/3
€ 103,381
0
0
Recommend
0
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4
132 m²
2/16
€ 151,846
A unique offer! 2 neighboring apartments, they are the only ones on the floor. Spacious vest…
0
0
Recommend
0
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
44 m²
€ 69,105
We sell the half house on the 1st Trump Lane. A good strong wooden house, insulated and plas…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
57 m²
5/25
€ 62,130
0
0
Recommend
0
4 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
4
114 m²
1/2
€ 21,192
Apartment in a locked residential building in Kamenets district. 1982.p. 2 floors. Total.SNB…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
61 m²
6/17
€ 86,427
3-room apartment in the historical center of Minsk. Brick house, good layout, beautiful view…
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
69 m²
16/25
€ 58,675
Take advantage of the advantageous offer! Attention! The price is no discount! Check the pri…
0
0
Recommend
0
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2
46 m²
1/1
€ 49,755
0
0
Recommend
0
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
63 m²
25/25
€ 68,085
0
0
Recommend
0
Properties features in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL