Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 19,152
2 room apartment in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 11,400
1 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 19,152
4 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
4 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 30,097
1 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 19,791
1 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 19,791
2 room apartment in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 11,400
2 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 23,530

Properties features in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir