Cottages for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus

Kadzinski sielski Saviet
4
Palykavicki sielski Saviet
4
Daskauski sielski Saviet
1
9 properties total found
Cottagein Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
300 m²
€ 54,042
For sale cottage in the village of Lubuzh.  The tree is surrounded by brick, the roof o…
Cottagein Miazysietki, Belarus
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
112 m²
€ 28,822
We bring to your attention a house in Mezhisetki, with a total area of 112 sq.m. All communi…
Cottagein Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
300 m²
€ 54,042
House for sale in the town of Lubuzh. And Nbsp; The tree is surrounded by brick, roof with m…
Cottagein Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
420 m²
€ 135,105
Cottagein Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 131,502
Cottagein Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 99,077
Cottagein Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
208 m²
€ 83,765
Cottagein Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
240 m²
Price on request
Cottagein Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
352 m²
€ 351,272
Sell the cottage, the village of Lyubuzh, Mogilevsky district, Mogilev, for example, 3 km fr…

