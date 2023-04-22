Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Miotcanski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
56 m²
€ 14,870
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 13,518
武 田 The house is located right on the banks of the river, is the perfect combination of sp…
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
72 m²
€ 18,925
Residential building for sale in the village of B.Ukholoda. The house is log + is sheathing.…
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,963
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 9,012
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,814
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,826
I will sell a warm log house in the town of Askerki, 13 km from the city of Borisov . The ho…

Properties features in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir