Residential properties for sale in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
56 m²
€ 14,870
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 13,518
武 田 The house is located right on the banks of the river, is the perfect combination of sp…
4 room apartment in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
4 room apartment
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,079
For sale spacious 4-room apartment in a warm brick house. For repair in the apartment: - new…
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
72 m²
€ 18,925
Residential building for sale in the village of B.Ukholoda. The house is log + is sheathing.…
House in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
House
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,963
2 room apartment in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,320
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 9,012
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,814
House in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,826
I will sell a warm log house in the town of Askerki, 13 km from the city of Borisov . The ho…

