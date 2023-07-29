Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Minsk, Belarus

Villa To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
Price on request
House in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenets district, Verkhovichi s / s 211494 Residential bu…
€ 15,864
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 65,177
Cottage in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 322 m²
€ 133,256
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 16,317
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/25
No matter what time of year is outside the window, in the house & laquo; Bora Bora & raquo; …
€ 50,212
House in Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Warm, well-groomed apartment building in a quiet city center. Heating from a gas boiler, cen…
€ 17,677
House in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
House for sale and land in d. Keychains ( next to the ag. Ostroshitsky town ) For sale a res…
€ 35,344
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 33,541
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Spacious…
€ 144,949
4 room apartment in Sienica, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sienica, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/11
A unique offer! At the moment, the only one on sale is a large four-room apartment in this l…
€ 83,398
House in Terehovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Terehovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
€ 7,252

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir