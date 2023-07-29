Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 151 m²
€ 108,780
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
Area 127 m²
€ 60,736
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet area g. Minsk, away from roads and highways. The apa…
€ 72,429
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Sale of a residential building in Brest, ZADVORTSY 183197A residential building in Brest. 20…
€ 171,329
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy District, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Sale of 1 bedroom apartment, g. Smolevichi, Moscow, for example, 28.4 km from MKAD2 / 5 & nb…
€ 29,707
2 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/9
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
€ 55,025
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 63 m²
€ 27,195
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest, st. Lutskaya 1933903-room apartment, Brest, st. Lut…
€ 43,421
House in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
On sale is a spacious and bright house located in ST « Energy-1989 » 15 km from Minsk in the…
€ 31,637
4 room apartment in Svietlahorsk District, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svietlahorsk District, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
Cozy, warm 4-room apartment for sale at: Svetlogorsk, Mr. Molodezhny. Building a house in 19…
€ 18,130
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
¡Hurry up to get a MECHTU! UYUTO 1 bedroom apartment in a residential and lacquo building; R…
€ 22,246
House in Rahachow, Belarus
House
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Want to live near the center? Then you come here! Log-wide, caching-covered house with gas h…
€ 20,850

