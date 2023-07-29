Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/25
€ 91,611
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/15
House & laquo; Manila & raquo; located in the quarter & laquo; Asia & raquo; & nbsp; complex…
€ 57,893
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 3-room, fully furnished apartment. Quiet center. There is everything from the fork t…
€ 59,829
House in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
I will sell the house, the village of Shcherbovichi, Mostovsky district - a cipher, the inte…
€ 26,289
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 78,866
House in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
House
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 1985 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 75.8 sq.m, total. - 75.…
€ 31,728
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/25
We will help sell your apartment (profitable and as fast as possible), we will book a new bu…
€ 54,916
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 70,254
2 room apartment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 16,045
House in Jackavicy, Belarus
House
Jackavicy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
€ 14,504
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/16
It's time to buy an apartment in & ldquo; Boston & rdquo ; & nbsp ; The house is ready to ac…
€ 43,820
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 18,039

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir