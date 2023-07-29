Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Rooms

Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

Room To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Country house of residential type in Brest district. 2020 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 179.8…
€ 111,046
5 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 2-level townhouse for sale 2021.  in one of the most popular areas of Minsk! T…
€ 106,967
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 74,242
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 12/17
Have a drink to buy an apartment in & laquo; Boston & raquo; & nbsp; in the residential quar…
€ 41,472
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
€ 14,504
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/4
Room 13.5 sq.m in a two-room apartment ( 523/1000 shares ), g. Brest, st. Zhukova, 1965, 2/4…
€ 11,241
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/25
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 10,787
House in Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Radvanich direction 182882Korobka residential buildin…
€ 20,759
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Residential building for sale in. Toadstool. The total area of the house was built in 1950, …
€ 45,234
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House for sale in d. Tsnyanka on the street. Lilac. Plot 16 hundred. Myadel direction, 1km f…
€ 122,378
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 32,181

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir