Pool Cottages for sale in Minsk, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 67,081
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Dreaming of your own small house in a village with a large plot away from the capital's bust…
€ 9,065
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/25
The price is without discounting! Call - find out the cost of the apartment at Elena's disco…
€ 55,339
1 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/12
€ 98,518
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 11/16
Attention! Discounts apply to the price indicated in the ad! Only the first 3 days at the st…
€ 42,990
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 13/25
Apartment in the house of Cannes, the Mediterranean quarter is one of the best offers in the…
€ 63,364
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/12
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment near the metro! Convenient and rational layout: 2 separate room…
€ 90,650
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/10
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment in. Brest on the street Suvorova ( Kovalevo ) in the pane…
€ 51,127
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Prospect Masherova, 1966, pp., 3/5 brick, 30.9 / 30.2 / 19.9 …
€ 26,198
House in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Color house for sale in d. Sukovtsy, 25 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. The house is l…
€ 18,130
House in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
A cozy, compact cottage is for sale, completely ready for living among the picturesque natur…
€ 131,443
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
Developed infrastructure, nearby: park area ( Svisloch river, Chizhlva reservoir ), school, …
€ 44,328

