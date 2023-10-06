Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk Region

Pool Residential properties for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Fanipalski sielski Saviet
38
Smalyavichy
35
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
33
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
31
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
30
Haranski sielski Saviet
28
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
27
Lahojski sielski Saviet
26
Show more
53 properties total found
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
€270,234
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with landscape design in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with landscape design
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
It is time to buy a worthy hand in ST Secunda Address: ST Secunda ⁇ そAtmospheric three-lev…
€40,298
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 467 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious residential building, which is located just 3 minut…
€398,240
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,632
Cottage with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Pierasady, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Pierasady, Belarus
Area 76 m²
€80,501
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
€587,878
House with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Green cozy house within the city Address: Molodechno, per. 1st Seminary. 武 Sold a spacious…
€94,724
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
I will sell a house ready for year-round living in a young cottage village. The house is r…
€82,493
House with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Pryvolny, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 230 m²
A modern cottage is for sale at the address: Privolny village, Yakuba Kolas str.12 with a gu…
€230,410
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Tarasava, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 700 m²
€758,458
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
€141,280
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 529 m²
€824,926
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage in Ščomyslica, Belarus
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage
Ščomyslica, Belarus
Area 346 m²
Modern cottage ag for sale. Shchumysica, Minsk region, Minsk region, Shchumysitsky s/s, 2 km…
€236,005
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
For sale a spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and a …
Price on request
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 680 m²
Excellent location in an ecologically clean area, an elite and comfortable village. Great co…
€967,155
House with furniture, with swimming pool in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
€91,975
House with furniture, new building, with swimming pool in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House with furniture, new building, with swimming pool
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 751 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in ag. New Dvor, 4 km from MKAD, Pukhovichi direction. Object pa…
€853,372
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 235 m²
Cozy cottage for sale with a convenient layout 25 km from Minsk. The house was built using …
€156,452
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 144 m²
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
€111,887
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Barysaw, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 243 m²
€71,114
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Barysaw, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 102 m²
€54,995
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Marjaliva, Belarus
Area 374 m²
Comfortable, ready to live residential cottage. d.Maryalivo. Spacious and well-kept house. A…
€199,120
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
The cottage is for sale. Great place, on the site bathhouse, pool, pond, fruit trees. Tradin…
€15,171
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
€161,098
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
 For sale an excellent two-story house in the village. Dubrovka, with a neat repair. The hou…
€80,596
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Cozy house for sale from a solid bar. Sarnatsky - The plot is completely fenced  - Eco-clean…
€179,208
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Modern comfortable residential building for sale in the village. Jubniki of the Minsk region…
€455,132
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Juchnauka, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Juchnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Surrounded by the forests of the Yukhnovsky biosphere reserve 15 km from Minsk (Moscow direc…
€237,048
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
Area 1 105 m²
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
€1,28M
House with swimming pool, with garden, with greenhouse in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with garden, with greenhouse
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale 2-storey brick cottage in Art « Red October » c. 10 km. from. Borisova. The house h…
€14,697

Property types in Minsk Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir