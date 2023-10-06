UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pool Residential properties for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
38
Smalyavichy
35
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
33
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
31
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
30
Haranski sielski Saviet
28
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
27
Lahojski sielski Saviet
26
Sienicki sielski Saviet
25
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
24
Stankauski sielski Saviet
24
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
22
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
22
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
21
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
20
Usiazski sielski Saviet
20
Zhdanovichy
20
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
19
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
18
Smilavicki sielski Saviet
18
Show more
Show less
Clear all
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
547 m²
€270,234
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with landscape design
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
It is time to buy a worthy hand in ST Secunda Address: ST Secunda ⁇ そAtmospheric three-lev…
€40,298
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
467 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious residential building, which is located just 3 minut…
€398,240
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,632
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Pierasady, Belarus
76 m²
€80,501
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€587,878
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Maladzyechna, Belarus
131 m²
Green cozy house within the city Address: Molodechno, per. 1st Seminary. 武 Sold a spacious…
€94,724
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
I will sell a house ready for year-round living in a young cottage village. The house is r…
€82,493
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Pryvolny, Belarus
230 m²
A modern cottage is for sale at the address: Privolny village, Yakuba Kolas str.12 with a gu…
€230,410
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Tarasava, Belarus
700 m²
€758,458
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€141,280
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
529 m²
€824,926
Recommend
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage
Ščomyslica, Belarus
346 m²
Modern cottage ag for sale. Shchumysica, Minsk region, Minsk region, Shchumysitsky s/s, 2 km…
€236,005
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
667 m²
For sale a spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and a …
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
680 m²
Excellent location in an ecologically clean area, an elite and comfortable village. Great co…
€967,155
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€91,975
Recommend
House with furniture, new building, with swimming pool
Novy Dvor, Belarus
751 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in ag. New Dvor, 4 km from MKAD, Pukhovichi direction. Object pa…
€853,372
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
Cozy cottage for sale with a convenient layout 25 km from Minsk. The house was built using …
€156,452
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
€111,887
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Barysaw, Belarus
243 m²
€71,114
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Barysaw, Belarus
102 m²
€54,995
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Marjaliva, Belarus
374 m²
Comfortable, ready to live residential cottage. d.Maryalivo. Spacious and well-kept house. A…
€199,120
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
The cottage is for sale. Great place, on the site bathhouse, pool, pond, fruit trees. Tradin…
€15,171
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
153 m²
€161,098
Recommend
House with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
For sale an excellent two-story house in the village. Dubrovka, with a neat repair. The hou…
€80,596
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
Cozy house for sale from a solid bar. Sarnatsky - The plot is completely fenced - Eco-clean…
€179,208
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
Modern comfortable residential building for sale in the village. Jubniki of the Minsk region…
€455,132
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
Surrounded by the forests of the Yukhnovsky biosphere reserve 15 km from Minsk (Moscow direc…
€237,048
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
€1,28M
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with garden, with greenhouse
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
For sale 2-storey brick cottage in Art « Red October » c. 10 km. from. Borisova. The house h…
€14,697
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Minsk Region
apartments
houses
Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL